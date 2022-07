The Air Force is nearing production of a new helmet for fixed-wing aircraft pilots that promises to ease neck pain and fit more noggins. California-based LIFT Airborne earned the OK to move forward with its “AV 2.2″ helmet design in April, nearly four years after the Air Force started its latest hunt for a replacement. It’s the first time since the 1980s that the service will overhaul the pilot headgear used by most of its pilots.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO