The Nashville Predators have a big decision to make in the 2022 NHL free agency, and it’s one that involves a top player in the form of center Filip Forsberg. The forward is set to hit the free-agent market with the six-year extension deal he signed in 2016 $36 million with the Predators about to lapse. Forsberg has already expressed his interest in staying in Nashville, but nice words don’t really amount that much during this time of the year in the NHL calendar. Forsberg should command attention from different teams in need of a shot in the arm on offense, especially after he just put together his best season in the NHL, so far in his career.

