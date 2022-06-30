Bayonne Holds Inauguration, Festivites, and Fireworks Set for July 1, 2022

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Fourth of July fireworks frenzy has begun. On Sunday night, there was a show at the State Fair Meadowlands, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported. People claimed their spots hours earlier. The lights in the sky were choreographed to patriotic music. There wasn't a cloud in the sky, making it the perfect night to see every sizzle and sparkle clearly. The show was put on by the family-owned pyrotechnics company Garden State Fireworks, which is based in Morris County. They've shows for Walt Disney World, Coney Island, and even the National Mall in Washington D.C. State Fair...

