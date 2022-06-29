ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

National Birth Equity Collaborative Keeps Fighting For Black Birthing People After SCOTUS Decision

By National Birth Equity Collaborative
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSlMy_0gQgaYuL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot53k_0gQgaYuL00

Source: STEFANI REYNOLDS / Getty

A s we reflect on Friday’s ruling , the Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) decision on the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , we must hold space to understand that this ruling not only violates our human right to bodily autonomy but also that this greatly affects Black women and birthing people. For the last 50 years, the constitutional right to have an abortion has been protected by the landmark case Roe v. Wade . Today, we see how religious fundamentalism is being used to rob individuals of their right to choose. The SCOTUS decision will not stop us from continuing our fight for Black birthing people, who are disparately impacted by systemic and institutional barriers that impede access to medical care. The court has not halted this much needed medical service, it will force women who desperately need or want an abortion to encounter more geographic and economic barriers to obtain one. Subsequently, women and birthing people will be forced to resort to unsafe and unsanitary options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSitv_0gQgaYuL00

Reproductive rights activists hold placards and shout slogans as they attend a protest after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, in New York on June 24, 2022. | Source: ED JONES / Getty

The decision to overturn landmark protections for women and birthing people sets back the position of the United States as the land of the free. In fact, the position of the United States (U.S.), on women’s bodily autonomy now ranks with countries that have known histories of human rights violations. The U.S. is on a trajectory to set dangerous precedents that will have ramifications on the decisions of other countries still debating on abortion access. Additionally, the SCOTUS decision severely weakens the work of organizations doing the critical work on the ground in countries that look to the U.S. to support their family planning and reproductive access efforts. The U.S. can no longer claim to be a beacon of human rights, democracy and freedom for the world when it legally undermines, curtails and completely eliminates the rights of women within its own borders.

We know that this decision is nothing more than an attempt to control the choices women and birthing people make with their bodies and lives. We will not sit down on our human right to choose. We will not sit down despite being tired. We will continue to fight to maintain the right to our reproductive freedoms. NBEC stands in solidarity with our partner organizations and the reproductive justice movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vbze_0gQgaYuL00

Abortion rights activists rally outside of the US Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. | Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

With Justice and Joy,

National Birth Equity Collaborative

SEE ALSO:

Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Abortion Reaffirms The Role Of Reproductive Justice In Black Liberation

Pregnancy Related Deaths Could Soar For Black Women Now That Roe V. Wade Has Been Overturned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJNdo_0gQgaYuL00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

‘To the detriment of our entire society’: CEOs react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade will likely lead to abortion access being cut off in dozens of states. The historic ruling has captured national attention, and is pressuring business leaders to take a stance on women’s reproductive rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Black Women#The Us Supreme Court#Birthing#Politics Federal#Racism#Reynolds#The Supreme Court#Scotus
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
American Songwriter

Pearl Jam Reacts to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: “People Should Have the Freedom to Choose”

Just two days after Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard released the track “Disorders,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco to help raise money and awareness for the National Network of Abortion Funds in support of abortion access, the Supreme Court has overturned the nearly 50-year-old federal law, Roe v. Wade, abolishing the constitutional right to have an abortion in nearly half of U.S. states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade will financially hurt the 'most marginalized' women, experts say

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may cause financial hardship for many women, especially those already facing economic instability, research shows. "It sadly affects the most marginalized women," said Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner, physician and founder of Life Planning Partners. The Supreme Court's decision to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Roe v Wade - live: GOP calls for Supreme Court leakers to face jail time as abortion ruling may come Friday

American women, healthcare providers and pro-choice activists are bracing for Roe v Wade to be overturned as soon as Friday as the US Supreme Court prepares to release case opinions from 10am ET. The Supreme Court released four case opinions on Thursday morning leaving nine cases remaining ahead of the summer recess at the end of the month, including the widely-anticipated decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization .The court’s decision in the case is poised to impact the right to abortion access for women across America and backpedal on 50 decades of rights that were codified under...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy