The Crash 4 N. Verted hidden gems can only be collected once you've beaten the main story in It's About Time, after which you'll unlock the Crash 4 N. Verted mode. Replaying all of the levels again in that new mode introduces even more of a challenge, with the stages being mirrored and different visual filters applied to mix up the art style. If you reckon you know where to find these collectibles after previously picking up the Crash 4 hidden gems then think again, as these secret items have moved to fresh locations that are even harder to reach than before. Fear not though, as we've documented every one of the Crash 4 N. Verted hidden gems locations to guide you on your way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 37 MINUTES AGO