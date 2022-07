Flight disruptions continue to plague travelers and are expected to hit especially hard over the July 4th weekend."It's not quite back to normal yet," Jonathan Hall said while picking up his luggage at Denver International Airport on Thursday. While Hall had a smooth flight into Denver from Utah, he and other travelers like John Stanley know that isn't always the case."I think it's lack of organization on some airlines," Stanley said.Chad Kendall a professor of aviation and aerospace at Metropolitan State University of Denver, says we are seeing a perfect storm come together when it comes to air travel...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO