Click here to read the full article. If you need to scoop up a new pair of shoes or a stylish new outfit, you likely default to shopping online. Just call it a symptom of our ever-connected lives. But there’s something about in-person shopping that will never go out of style, like a go-to pair of black pumps or a plain white T-shirt. And that is where shopping malls come in. You may think that shopping malls are on the outs — and, truth be told, you’re not totally wrong. An August 2020 report by Coresight Research estimated that 25% of...

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO