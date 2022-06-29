El Paso County establishment Republicans and their primary wins: 2 key areas made the difference

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central El Paso County in east central Colorado North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 357 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinon, or 15 miles north of Pueblo, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northern Pueblo, Pinon and Pueblo West. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
