El Paso County, CO

El Paso County establishment Republicans and their primary wins: 2 key areas made the difference

By BREEANNA JENT, MARY SHINN, ALEX EDWARDS Gazette reporters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slate of largely incumbent El Paso County Republicans grabbed key victories Tuesday night in Colorado's primary election, earning landslide wins against their anti-establishment GOP opponents who focused on major voting reforms and protecting the community from COVID-19 mandates. Voters' preference for El Paso County commissioners Holly Williams and...

In El Paso County, ‘RINOs Kick the Crap Out of Conspiracy Theorists,’ Says Victorious GOP Coroner

“My first official duty as the current — and future — El Paso County coroner is to officially declare the Top Line Candidates dead,” said a triumphant Dr. Leon Kelly during Tuesday’s primary watch party at Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs, referring to a group of hard-right Republicans who were selected by GOP activists at a statewide convention in April. “What do we hear from them now? Nothing. You know what that is? Silence. It’s also the sound when a bunch of RINOs kick the crap out of conspiracy theorists.”
District attorney ‘reviewing’ video of El Paso County undersheriff following KRDO report

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- After a KRDO story detailed possible election law violations on the part of El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office says it is reviewing the video in question. "We are aware of the video. As we conduct a preliminary review, decisions will be made as The post District attorney ‘reviewing’ video of El Paso County undersheriff following KRDO report appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder candidate Peter Lupia refuses to concede

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder candidate Peter Lupia announced Wednesday he would not concede the race to his primary opponent, despite losing by a wide margin. Lupia garnered 34% of the vote, and El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker received 66% in the race for the clerk's office, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state's website.
BIDLACK | Who's who?

If you are a regular reader of Colorado Politics, as you should be, you likely reviewed a number of articles recently published that cover our primary election. Though turnout in such contests is usually low, there can be important clues that hint at what might happen in November. Colorado Republicans,...
Colorado Springs Gazette: We need proper development fees to keep our city great

As the 39th-largest city in America — smaller than Baltimore and larger than Miami — Colorado Springs can become another urban spook town or remain a symbol of excellence. Among the fastest-growing cities in the county, it can easily join the public-safety and crime degradation that defines smaller cities such as St. Louis and larger cities such as Seattle and Portland, Ore.
Lauren Boebert wins Republican primary for US House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado 2022 GOP primary race for U.S. House from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District was between a sitting representative and a senator. The winner was Lauren Boebert. Colorado District 3 represents the Western Slope with cities like Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo. Boebert currently holds the congressional […]
16-year incumbent Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder loses primary

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of 8:30 p.m., Pueblo County is set to have a new Clerk and Recorder. According to election results, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz has 3,957 votes while his opponent, Candace Rivera, has 8,598 votes. Ortiz has been in this position for four terms, totaling 16 The post 16-year incumbent Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder loses primary appeared first on KRDO.
Law enforcement investigating election equipment tampering in Pueblo County

Local law enforcement and the Colorado secretary of state’s office are investigating an incident in Pueblo County where a voter allegedly tampered with election equipment during in-person primary election voting on Tuesday. The unnamed voter tampered with a Dominion Voting Systems ImageCast X machine, which is used to mark...
Colorado Springs firefighter accused of stealing nearly $200k through construction company

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of Fortified Solutions, a Colorado Springs firefighter, faces theft charges totaling nearly $200,000 after numerous families reported incomplete projects. According to an arrest affidavit, Jared Whiteman and his wife Jamy Whiteman didn't hold their customers' funds in trust for payment, over-invoiced their customers for work, took down The post Colorado Springs firefighter accused of stealing nearly $200k through construction company appeared first on KRDO.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central El Paso County in east central Colorado North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 357 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinon, or 15 miles north of Pueblo, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northern Pueblo, Pinon and Pueblo West. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Denver Gazette: Aurora makes strides in the crime fight

As much of Colorado reels from an epic crime wave, Aurora has been taking the first steps toward restoring public safety. It has been setting an example for the rest of the Denver metro area as well as the state. It began with voters in Colorado’s No. 3 city electing...
