PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of 8:30 p.m., Pueblo County is set to have a new Clerk and Recorder. According to election results, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz has 3,957 votes while his opponent, Candace Rivera, has 8,598 votes. Ortiz has been in this position for four terms, totaling 16 The post 16-year incumbent Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder loses primary appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO