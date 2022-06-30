ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Kitten rescued from inside vending machine at East Tennessee Walmart

By Brittany Coggins
fox17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A kitten has a new home after it was found trapped inside of a vending machine Wednesday at a Walmart in East Tennessee. The City of Morristown says that a worker...

supertalk929.com

Investigation Underway After Kingsport Police Find Toddler Alone

An investigation is underway by officials with the Kingsport Police Department after police found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning. Police say in an Instagram post a boy with red hair thought to be around two years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive Saturday morning. Authorities say the child was found riding a toy near Miller Village Apartments. The report states the child was later identified and the case is now under active investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sundown on Depot car show raises $13,000 for Holston Home

GREENEVILLE — The seventh annual Sundown on Depot car show returned to historic downtown Greeneville on May 21 in conjunction with the Greeneville Iris Festival. The show was impressive with more than 600 vehicles — street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders and custom bikes — lining Main Street from the City Garage Car Museum at W McKee Street to Walters State Niswonger Campus at Spencer Street.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Cases: 17 Knoxville women murdered since 2004

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department (KPD) provided information on the unsolved murder cases within the community. Knoxville police has reported 17 unsolved cases since 2004. All investigations are still ongoing, according to KPD. 2021. Janaria Muhammad: The Austin-East Magnet High School student was found laying behind a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD warning about spree of car thefts in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning people to lock their vehicles when parked to stay safe during a spree of car thefts in the city. Police said in the past 10 days, five cars were reported stolen from Meads and Fort Dickerson Quarries. "Each of those...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: 2-year-old found unattended, investigation underway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after Kingsport police say they found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning. According to an Instagram post from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a boy with red hair estimated to be around 2 years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive around 8:45 a.m. […]
WATE

Redbud Kitchen in full bloom for the summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An eatery in South Knoxville is making sure you have some fun all summer long. Throughout the summer, Redbud Kitchen will be serving up some good food, drinks and entertainment. Their happy hour will be happening every weekday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. On the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, you will be able to catch some live music inside of the restaurant. Patrons have something to get them through the midweek slump as Redbud Kitchen will be offering half off wine bottles from 4 p.m. to close each Wednesday. On Thursdays, they will have cocktail special from 4 p.m. until close.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: Johnson City motorcyclist killed in Carter Co. crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Carter County Thursday night. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gap Creek Road. The THP reports a Honda 13V motorcycle was heading west when it skidded […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WATE

American Bald Eagle Challenger visits WATE 6

The famous bald eagle visits the WATE 6 station. Goldrush Stables employee charged with animal cruelty …. TDOT to begin $21 million I-640 reconstruction project …. Maynardville firefighters quit amid fallout from …. Knoxville youth baseball team channel UT swag in …. Festival on the 4th returning in World’s Fair...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Tethering Ordinance Follow-Up

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

