Mom Goes Viral For Dragging Baby Father Over Only Feeding His Son

Well, that escalated quickly.

A mom recorded a now-viral video with the intention of ‘exposing’ her child’s father. As the video opens, the mother rants about how her BD, of which they share just one child, comes by every day with McDonald’s for his son. Her issue, however, is that he never has enough food for the rest of her children.

“Every day my baby daddy come here with one f*cking meal for my child!” she proclaims. “But I have three other kids! We only have one kid together but he only wanna come and bring one thing of McDonald’s. What about my other kids?”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The video has sparked widespread controversy all across the internet.

As the man approaches the door with the food a full-fledged argument breaks out.

“What about yo other kids?! They ain’t mine!” he counters.

“OK! But them your kid’s siblings though!” she shouts back.

The argument carries on for several minutes before she ultimately accepts the food, just to toss it onto the ground right in front of him. They snap back and forth at each other as he gets back into his car and drives away.

So, who’s side are you on? Arguments can be made that she isn’t wrong in not wanting her other children to feel left out. But a lot of the comments online also side with the father, stating that, basically, those other children aren’t his responsibility.

Check out some of our favorite online comments below!

1. Micah Dixon of Z1079 Reacts

2. Twitter Thoughts

3. Twitter Thoughts

4. Twitter Thoughts

5. Twitter Thoughts

6. Twitter Thoughts

7. Twitter Thoughts

8. Twitter Thoughts

9. Twitter Thoughts

10. Twitter Thoughts

11. Twitter Thoughts

12. Twitter Thoughts

13. Twitter Thoughts