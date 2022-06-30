ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mom Goes Viral For Dragging Baby Father Over Only Feeding His Son

By Matty Willz
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1G7s_0gQgD3uO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKTGf_0gQgD3uO00

Source: @sabrinafvholder / nappy.co

Well, that escalated quickly.

A mom recorded a now-viral video with the intention of ‘exposing’ her child’s father. As the video opens, the mother rants about how her BD, of which they share just one child, comes by every day with McDonald’s for his son. Her issue, however, is that he never has enough food for the rest of her children.

“Every day my baby daddy come here with one f*cking meal for my child!” she proclaims. “But I have three other kids! We only have one kid together but he only wanna come and bring one thing of McDonald’s. What about my other kids?”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The video has sparked widespread controversy all across the internet.

As the man approaches the door with the food a full-fledged argument breaks out.

“What about yo other kids?! They ain’t mine!” he counters.

“OK! But them your kid’s siblings though!” she shouts back.

The argument carries on for several minutes before she ultimately accepts the food, just to toss it onto the ground right in front of him. They snap back and forth at each other as he gets back into his car and drives away.

So, who’s side are you on? Arguments can be made that she isn’t wrong in not wanting her other children to feel left out. But a lot of the comments online also side with the father, stating that, basically, those other children aren’t his responsibility.

Check out some of our favorite online comments below!

1. Micah Dixon of Z1079 Reacts

2. Twitter Thoughts

3. Twitter Thoughts

4. Twitter Thoughts

5. Twitter Thoughts

6. Twitter Thoughts

7. Twitter Thoughts

8. Twitter Thoughts

9. Twitter Thoughts

10. Twitter Thoughts

11. Twitter Thoughts

12. Twitter Thoughts

13. Twitter Thoughts

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald
heavenofanimals.com

Man Accidentally Captures A Video Of His Baby Daughter Dancing To Their Dog Playing The Piano

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who became famous for his next-level piano skills. But he’s much more than that. The beagle also loves singing and is great with kids. The ultimate pupper. Recently, Buddy Mercury’s pawrents uploaded a video of his little sis rocking out to his tune, and it’s going viral for all the right reasons. Accumulating over 19 million views, this clip is precisely what the internet was created for.
PETS
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Churchgoer saves two young girls from abduction after one mouths secret message

Two Florida girls under the age of 12 were saved from a violent abduction after one mouthed “help me” at a churchgoer, authorities say.David Daniels, 37, started following the elementary school age kids as they walked home from Cherry’s Bar and Grill in Fishhawk, Tampa, at about 6pm on Sunday, Jessica Lang from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WLFA8.Mr Daniels allegedly hit the girls over the head and placed one in a headlock, but they were able to break free and ride their bikes to a nearby church. A woman who asked not to be identified told FOX 13 she had...
TAMPA, FL
Oxygen

A Husband Frantically Called To 911 To Report Finding His Wife Hanging In Their Basement, But What Really Happened?

When a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, the caller sounded frantic. “My wife tried to kill herself. She’s in the f---ing basement,” Jimmy Allan screamed into the phone, according to a recording obtained by “Dateline: The Last Day,” a new series devoted to exploring victims' final hours to shed light on their deaths, available to stream on Peacock.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman in shock after discovering her late husband's secret

It’s not every day that you discover that your husband was living a dual life all along. It sounds too much like a movie, however, for this woman, this was indeed the reality. Audrey Phillips, then 85 years old, a retired economics teacher, discovered an incredible secret when her husband died. Three years after his death, while sorting through his belongings, had she not opened one particular drawer, she would have known nothing of the epic, hidden story of the man with whom she shared her life for over 64 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy