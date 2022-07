KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FBI Knoxville Field Office sent out a warning to parents and caregivers about the increasing number of sextortion incidents involving young children. Officials say there has been an increase in reports of predators posing as young girls deceiving young boys, usually 14 to 17 years old, through social media platforms to get them to produce sexual images and videos.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO