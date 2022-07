Fusarium oxysporum (Fo) is an important species complex of soil-borne pathogenic fungi that cause vascular wilt diseases of agricultural crops and some opportunistic diseases of humans. The fungicide phenamacril has been extensively reported to have antifungal activity against Fusarium graminearum and Fusarium fujikuroi. In this study, we found that the amino acid substitutions (V151A and S418T) in Type I myosin FoMyo5 cause natural low resistance to phenamacril in the plant pathogenic Fo isolates. Therefore, we compared the transcriptomes of two phenamacril-resistant Fo isolates FoII5, Fo1st and one phenamacril-sensitive isolate Fo3_a after 1 μg/mL phenamacril treatment. Among the 2728 differentially expressed genes (DEGs), 14 DEGs involved in oxidation"“reduction processes and MFS transporters, were significantly up-regulated in phenamacril-resistant isolates. On the other hand, 14 DEGs involved in ATP-dependent RNA helicase and ribosomal biogenesis related proteins, showed significantly down-regulated expression in both phenamacril-resistant and -sensitive isolates. These results indicated that phenamacril not only seriously affected the cytoskeletal protein binding and ATPase activity of sensitive isolate, but also suppressed ribosome biogenesis in all the isolates. Hence, this study helps us better understand resistance regulation mechanism and fungicidal activity of phenamacril and provide reference for the development of new fungicides to control Fo.

