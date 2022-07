CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — A nursery in Candler has been hit twice in two weeks by a plant thief, according to the owner. Surveillance cameras at Smokey Park Nursery captured the suspect attempting to steal a potted plant and a Japanese maple tree around midnight on June 28. Owner Derek Engelhardt said the suspect was after his Japanese maple trees, but she got spooked and fled, leaving the loot behind.

CANDLER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO