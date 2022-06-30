ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Homeowners urged to apply for aid in Rogers

By Macy Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Zb8q_0gQfsjAP00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a program that the City of Rogers wants you to take advantage of. It’s part of the Community Development Block Grant— funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city has provided the grant program for years, but officials said they’ve seen a lag in applications from 2020-2021. City officials hope more people take advantage of federal funding this year.

Aracely Lopez is a homeowner who was able to receive aid through the CDBG. Her heat and air went out in mid-December, and she was running out of options.

“I tried not to be home. I was spending most of the day at my sisters house,” said Lopez.

Lopez lost a son who lived with her and helped provide money for the family. This made what was a hard time for her family, even worse.

“My son passed away in November, before Thanksgiving, and it was really tough,” said Lopez.

Lopez heard of the community development block grant through a family friend, and decided to apply.

“It was a big, big blessing for us,” said Lopez.

Fayetteville housing authority misused federal money, investigators say

The public relations manager, Peter Masonis, said there are a few things you will need in order to qualify.

“If you’re living within the city limits of Rogers, if you’re in good standing with your mortgage, and if you’re in that low income category— we encourage you to apply,” said Masonis.

The program can help homeowners in a variety of ways.

“They can get their AC fixed, we can do energy efficiency with the homes we brought up to date with their building code, even with things such as handicap accessibility,” said Masonis.

CDBG helps around 8-10 households a year. If you want to apply you can call the Rogers City Hall at 479-621-1117 or visit the Rogers City Hall in person.

Thanks to this grant, Lopez and her family are sleeping in better conditions.

“Anybody could be in this position. They could get a big help from this,” said Lopez.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Government
Rogers, AR
Business
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Rogers, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
Four States Home Page

Arkansas town makes “top gay-friendly cities” list

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Housing Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy