Milaca, MN

Milaca Family Reunited with Lost Cat After Six Years

By Abbey
 3 days ago
Six years is a long time for anyone or anything to be gone. A family in Milaca has been reunited with their sweet 19-year-old kitty after he went missing six years ago. The Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud shared this amazing story on their Facebook page on June...

AM 1390 KRFO

Are these 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Blaine, MN USA

I was just thinking what a beautiful day it is and that it doesn’t get any better than this; then I found this adorable heart in a planter outside an office building. This brightens the day even more. I plan on participating and spreading the love.
BLAINE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
96.7 The River

Cindi Hills Of Aitkin Wins Dream Getaway 63

Congratulations to Cindi Hills from Aitkin - The winner of Dream Getaway 63. We called Cindi bright and early Friday morning, July 1st, to let her know she won the trip of a lifetime. She said she has been trying to win for quite some time and thinks that she will take her husband and best friends to Hawaii for her 50th birthday, because "She deserves to be on the beach for her 50th." Cindi, we totally agree!
AITKIN, MN
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Milaca Family Reunited#Inuyasha#Pictures
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Operation Dry Water Underway for 4th of July Weekend

With the 4th of July weekend underway, Minnesota law enforcement is working to make the water safe as well as the land. In recent years, more than half of Minnesota boat accidents have been alcohol-related, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to change this. Starting July 2nd and going through the 4th, those with the DNR and public safety will implement Operation Dry Water.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

A Guide to Minnesota’s Outdoor Must-Dos

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been planning trips, my passport becoming my most valuable possession. My life was about heading elsewhere, exploring the big, wide world. Cue COVID-19 and a time during which I was unable to leave my house, let alone the state or country. Having moved back in with my parents in Wayzata, we spent the first few weeks hunkered down, venturing out for nothing more than a quick stroll or grocery shop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. The sheriff's...
DULUTH, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: St. Cloud Fireworks, Music in the Park and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do this 4th of July weekend, we have your guide for family fun. Enjoy some music in Clearwater, check out a Grateful Dead tribute at Milk and Honey Ciders, celebrate with Joetown Rocks, catch a St. Cloud Rox baseball game and celebrate America's birthday with the St. Cloud Fireworks. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

