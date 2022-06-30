ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Wild Welcome New Team Dog: Broosky

By Kelly Cordes
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Isn't he adorable? Meet Brooksy. He's the newest team dog of our Minnesota Wild through the NHL Adopt-A-Dog program. Broosky is a 5-month-old Labrador Retriever who will soon have a very important job. He is going to be training over the next year or so, to be a service dog for...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota boy helps NASCAR driver Brandon Brown put new spin on 'Let's go, Brandon' chant

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the "Let's go, Brandon" message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden.Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old child with autism.Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the "Let's go, Brandon" slogan. Brundidge believed the signs were meant to encourage him. He consequently started trying activities he'd never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing...
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
Kristen Walters

Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agencies to crack down on drinking while boating over holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Expect to see law enforcement on the water this holiday weekend, patrolling for boaters under the influence.The Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and multiple sheriff's departments plan to crack down on boaters who are drinking. The goal is to keep boaters safe during "Operation Dry Water.""We have zero tolerance for people boating under the influence," said Lt. Adam Block, a boating law administrator with the DNR. "If you make that choice, you will not get a warning, and you will not get a second chance. You will be arrested, taken to jail, and you'll have to face the heavy penalties that come with your decision." Operation Dry Water is a national effort, so law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin will also be taking part. According to the DNR, roughly half of all boating fatalities in Minnesota involve alcohol. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tom Barnard to leave KQRS after 36 years as host

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the longest-running radio hosts in the Twin Cities metro area will be leaving his post at the end of the year.KQRS, a classic rock station based in Golden Valley, announced that Tom Barnard would be retiring from the station, with his final show being scheduled for Dec. 23.He's been with the station for 36 years, since 1986."You're the best in the business, Tom," the station tweeted Thursday. "We wish you all the best in your next chapter!"While Barnard has largely shied away from interviews, WCCO's Frank Vascellaro did manage to talk with Barnard on a few occasions, when he launched a podcast and, when he signed a fresh five-year contract in 2015, spoke frankly about his family history and upbringing in Minnesota.Barnard's tenure on KQRS was not without controversy. He has been accused of insensitivity to minorities with some of his off-the-cuff comments made on the highly-rated morning show, particularly toward the newly-naturalized Somali and Hmong communities.Barnard was inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Fiala
earnthenecklace.com

Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy