ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

What’s Going Around: COVID, tick bites, poison ivy

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zpwu_0gQfbLdw00

(WHTM) — WellSpan Pediatric Medicine physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma flares, seasonal allergies, colds, and rashes.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports that there is still a strong demand for COVID testing, although they saw slightly fewer cases this week. They began to vaccinate kids under the age of 5. They also treated poison ivy, swimmer’s ear, and other viral upper respiratory infections.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports tick bites; hand, foot, and mouth disease; COVID-19; ear infections; pink eye; and croup.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about Lyme disease:

“In order to transmit Lyme disease, a tick needs to be attached for 36 to 48 hours. If it gets found and removed prior to this time, it will not have transmitted Lyme. That is why it is so important to do tick checks and remove ticks quickly. The best way to remove a tick is to use sharp tweezers, grip the tick at the base of the head, and lift straight up with a decent amount of force to remove it from the skin.

“If a tick wasn’t noticed, it will eventually fall off on its own. In many cases, in the one to two months following that bite, the child may have a red, spreading rash at the site of the bite. This rash will sometimes have some central clearing, making it the classic bullseye rash, but can also be an expanding circular red rash without the central clearing. The rash will not be raised and will not have any scaling skin associated with it. It typically does not hurt. Any expanding painful rash needs to be evaluated by a doctor to ensure it isn’t an infection called cellulitis.

“Lyme disease, if it was transmitted, can also cause a flu-like illness with aching and fever for a couple days within seven to 10 days after the tick bite. Lyme does not cause cold symptoms like runny nose or cough.

“Any bullseye rash or painless expanding rash should be evaluated by a doctor. There are treatments that will completely kill the Lyme organisms.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

‘Losing what could have been’: 30 years after ‘Back to Sleep,’ infant sleep deaths surging again

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Most American parents know it, and that knowledge has saved countless lives. “We estimate there about 150,000 people alive today because of the ‘back to sleep’ campaign,” which encouraged parents to place infants on their backs for sleeping, said Dr. Michael Goodstein, a neonatologist at WellSpan York Hospital. But most […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lanternflies continue to plague area

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture doesn’t mince its words when it comes to the spotted lanternfly. “Kill it. Squash it. Smash it. Just get rid of it,” the department notes in a recent public service announcement. The invasive species is native to Asia and was first spotted in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fireworks and negative effects on veterans and pets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fireworks can be a great way to celebrate July 4th, but the sound of those showstoppers can be a bad thing for military veterans and pets. If users are not careful those fireworks could trigger fear and trauma. Nonprofit leaders and medical experts say the sound of those fireworks can have […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Health
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WGAL

Cherry Crest Summer Adventure in Lancaster County

RONKS, Pa. — Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks, Lancaster County opened its summer season on Friday with corn maze, and the theme is a large bison in a national parks setting. The maze covers a five acre field and the corn is just four feet tall, but still...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Strong storms wreak havoc across the Susquehanna Valley

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Strong storms slammed through the Susquehanna Valley on Friday afternoon, hitting the hardest in York and Lancaster counties. As News 8's Jeremy Jenkins reports, Millersville, Lancaster County, was one of the hardest-hit areas and residents were stunned at the damage. You can watch his full story above.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Poison Ivy#Covid#The Tick#Lyme
theburgnews.com

It’s Her Destiny: Amy Brickner takes you to the source for farm-fresh milk, ice cream

On a stretch of land near Carlisle, down the road a bit, you’ll find what Amy Brickner calls her “Destiny,” a place where she feels at home and at peace. A crowd gathers around her, welcoming her as she nears the slide. Suddenly, all heads turn to get a glimpse of the enthusiastic, ginger-furred straggler who, when he realizes he is missing out, begins charging at full speed, grunting loudly, eager for a greeting.
CARLISLE, PA
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Timmy

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at Lancaster County barn

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were dispatched for a large, working barn fire in Lancaster County. The fire incident occurred at the intersection of Eisenberger and Weaver Roads in Strasburg Township just before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. No word...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Trees down, power out in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple trees fell in Lancaster County on Saturday as a result of heavy storms in the area. Several trees fell into houses and power lines. As a result, city officials shut the power grid down. Officials are working now to extract the fallen trees from...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy