Why Aerial Fireworks Need to Become Legal in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans are among the top ten states in the country paying for higher fuel prices as the summer driving season begins. According to AAA Idaho, the Gem State joins California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Arizona as the most expensive states to fuel up a vehicle. California's average for regular gasoline is $6.40 while Idaho's is $5.17 a gallon. The average price in Twin Falls exceeds that at $5.21 a gallon. This comes as the national average dipped a few cents to $4.98 a gallon. AAA doesn't expect prices to hold or drop anytime soon as the July 4th holiday approaches. “Every week seems to bring another gut punch to Idaho drivers and their counterparts across the country, and even a slight drop in the price of crude oil isn’t doing much to relieve the pain,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “At this point, we expect gas prices to maintain an overall upward trajectory well into the 4th of July weekend and beyond.” The travel group expects summer fuel demand to stay steady while market uncertainty and tight global and domestic supplies will keep prices on an upward trend. Some of the cheapest fuel this week in Idaho is in Coeur d'Alene at $5.03 a gallon.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO