How to teach your dog to roll over is just one of many fun simple tricks to teach your dog. Before you begin, keep in mind that your training sessions should be short and fun. This dog trick is deceptively strenuous and when you have your dog roll over, he will be using muscles he may not use frequently, so be thoughtful of how many repetitions you do. If your dog has a history of back injuries, talk with your veterinarian before beginning to teach this dog trick to find out if it is appropriate for your dog.

PETS ・ 19 DAYS AGO