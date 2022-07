An Arnold man was accused of dealing drugs after police said they found nearly 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, scales, guns and cash when they raided his home. Aaron Robert Hughes Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of Constitution Boulevard was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with counts of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ARNOLD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO