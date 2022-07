This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you've just bought a home or have lived in the same house for years, one thing remains the same: If you have a mortgage, you're required to purchase a homeowners insurance policy. While the average home insurance cost in the US this year is $1,383, those rates are rising, due in part to inflation and supply chain issues, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO