The Knoxville City Council will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The council will hold a public hearing on the rezoning request for a portion of the former VA Property. The council will consider the request and will consider waiving the second and third readings. The council will also hold a public hearing for a request to rezone 714 W. Rock Island Street, and the council will also consider waiving the second and third readings. The meeting will begin at 6:15 pm in the council chambers of the municipal building.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO