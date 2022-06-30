ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

By Stephen Caruso/Spotlight PA
 3 days ago
The proposed ban complicates budget negotiations as GOP lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf try to complete the process before the June 30 deadline. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our...

