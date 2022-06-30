ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP-controlled Pennsylvania House sets up committee to consider Philly DA’s impeachment

 3 days ago
Pennsylvania lawmakers began a process Wednesday to study Philadelphia’s growing gun violence plague, establishing a panel that could eventually recommend impeachment of the city’s elected Democratic district attorney. The divided House of Representatives voted 114-86 to establish the five-member Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which...

Sigsafe365
3d ago

The only way Philadelphia will ever get back on the path of " life matters", is to vote Red across the board and take a chance on a way that has never existed...!It's obvious that the people of Philadelphia are mentally incapable of seeing what the problem is because they refuse to go against what's destroying them and so many blue cities across this country!

THILL
3d ago

no matter what he did.. remember this.. wolf murdered how many elderly people with covid? and he hasn't been considered for impeachment

Richard Favretto
3d ago

great idea and investigate wolf for the senior citizens deaths in the nursing home.

