Bills limiting LGBTQ instruction, trans athletes in Pennsylvania pass GOP-controlled Senate

By Brooke Schultz/The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Governor Tom Wolf's office said he would veto “any legislation that discriminates against LGBTQIA+ Pennsylvanians.”. Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate approved legislation Wednesday that Republicans say will restrict sexually explicit content and classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, mirroring partisan fights playing out in statehouses around the...

