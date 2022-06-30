Kan. school locked down during arrest of wanted suspect
JC Post
4 days ago
RENO COUNTY — The report of an armed subject led officials to place Nickerson Elementary School, 400 North Nickerson Street, into lockdown Wednesday morning. The family of 30-year-old Kristopher Gobble phoned law enforcement after...
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Police Department has promoted an officer who killed an unarmed man in a “swatting” incident. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Justin Rapp was promoted to detective on June 25. Interim Chief Lem Moore said Rapp qualified for promotion based on written and oral examinations. He added that the killing didn’t disqualify Rapp for promotion since he wasn’t disciplined.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms that just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 1-year-old died after an incident at a motel near east 44th street and south Broadway. People we talked with at the south broadway motel and sources within the department tell us the 1-year-old...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man has been sentenced to a total of 295 months in prison for drug trafficking crimes, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita on one count each for conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; one count of maintaining a drug involved premises; two counts of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime; one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
A Wichita, Kansas, cop who shot and killed an unarmed man who was targeted in a “swatting” hoax has been promoted to detective—a move the victim’s mother called “atrocious.” Police were called to Andrew Finch’s home by a bogus report of deadly hostage situation, and Office Justin Rapp fired on the 28-year-old dad seconds after he stepped out on the porch. According to The Wichita Eagle, Rapp claimed he thought Finch had a gun, though he conceded he did not actually see a firearm. “It pierces my heart,” Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, said of Rapp’s promotion. “It sends a message that civilians don’t matter—because that could have happened to anybody.” Rapp was not charged or disciplined in connection with Finch’s 2017 death.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash early Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound Kellogg ramp exit onto southbound Interstate 135. The KHP says Zachary T. Cleveland of Wichita...
More than a month has passed since a south-central Kansas teenager was reported missing. Haley Reynolds, 17, was last seen on May 28, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. HALEY REYNOLDS. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: May 28, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height:...
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4300 block of south Rock Road in rural Sedgwick County, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman deceased from...
MCPHERSON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Health has suspended the license of the Daycare in McPherson following an arrest of the daycare provider for alleged child endangerment. Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of young children and a dog found unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool, according...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was critically shot after an apparent break-in on Saturday. Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers say that around 5:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a shooting near 12th Street and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found one person shot during what they called an “apparent” break-in. The officer said […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A toddler was discovered dead at a hotel in S. Wichita. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed that the incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. at the Heritage Inn, located at S. Broadway and 44th St. This is a developing story. KAKE News will have the latest as...
Police said a man was shot while trying to break into a home in a north Wichita neighborhood late Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at a home near 12th and Broadway. Police said a homeowner shot the man, and the intruder was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The homeowner was not injured.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was seriously wounded today after a shooting late Saturday afternoon. It happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Wichita Police confirm that a man in his 50s was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a daycare provider for alleged child endangerment. Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of young children and a dog found unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool, according to Police Captain Mark Brinck. When officers arrived, they found four children...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's Saturday evening, and a portion of Rock Road in Wichita is still closed due to a shooting that occurred earlier in the day. People in the neighborhood say that it's been a day full of surprises, from unexpected traffic to news of the shooting itself.
An unidentified driver was arrested after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in west Wichita. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday at 16th Street North and Maize Road. Police said a southbound pickup hauling a trailer went left of center and collided with a northbound vehicle, then two other cars were involved.
Comments / 1