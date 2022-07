Two notable names from the North American Dota 2 scene, EternaLEnVy, and Ryoya, announced their retirement today from competitive play today. Ryoya, the more recently active of the two, stated that he “no longer [has] the same enjoyment” while playing Dota 2. Ryoya has been competitively active in the scene since 2014, and he last played for simply TOOBASED, which he parted ways with in May. Despite getting to the first division after an explosive season in the lower division, simply TOOBASED couldn’t achieve a high-place finish in the NA DPC, and were eventually relegated to the second division.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO