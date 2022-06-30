ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in 2021 murder of Mastic man inside his home

Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who killed a Mastic man last year.

Josue Bedell, 47, was found shot to death in his home, located at 114 Poospatuck Lane, on July 4, 2021.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.