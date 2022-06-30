ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastic, NY

ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in 2021 murder of Mastic man inside his home

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who killed a Mastic man last year.

Josue Bedell, 47, was found shot to death in his home, located at 114 Poospatuck Lane, on July 4, 2021.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.

News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

