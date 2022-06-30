WEATHER TO WATCH: Hot, humid Thursday for Connecticut before holiday weekend showers

NOW AND NEW: Things continue to warm up across the region. Expect highs in the mid-80s with a touch more humidity as dewpoint numbers are up too. A NW wind will give us a comfortable start with temps climbing as winds shift SW.

NEXT: The heat and humidity really pick up Friday. Saturday looks mostly cloudy and humid with scattered downpours and thunderstorms possible. The front slowly clears the area on Sunday although a few leftover showers cannot be ruled out, especially during the morning. And 4th of July Monday looks mostly sunny and dry through the day, but there is a small chance of showers moving in at night just in time for fireworks, unfortunately. We'll continue to keep an eye!

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says the heat and humidity will increase Thursday ahead of possible scattered downpours and thunderstorms for the weekend.

FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. High of 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High of 89.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered downpours and storms. High of 83.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few morning showers possible. High of 84.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 81.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, shower chance. High of 83.