Destination New York 2022: Part 1

By David Sorensen
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PIrR_0gQeZ2x500

The Nexstar stations from around New York came together to highlight the beauty of the Empire State. Join us as we go around the state and show you some history, and things to do.

In addition to the places that we show you in this episode, there will be two more installments of Destination New York over the summer. The release dates of the other two segments will be July 20th, and August 24th.

Don’t want to watch online? You can catch these shows on your TV on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, June 29th
  • Saturday, July 2nd
  • Wednesday, July 20th
  • Saturday, July 23rd
  • Wednesday, August 24th
  • Saturday, August 27th

All of the shows will be at 7 PM and will be available online starting at that time and will remain on our website if you would like to replay the segments.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

