Baton Rouge police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting Saturday evening during an altercation at the corner of North 31st and Iroquois streets. Nikolas Ell, 26, was killed and his 27-year-old acquaintance injured in a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Iroquois Street, police said. Ell died at the scene and the acquaintance was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO