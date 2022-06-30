ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Knights of Columbus Donates to Natchitoches A.R.C

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatchitoches Knights of Columbus Council Grand Knight John Scott Presented Audra Edney Fundraising and Community Outreach Advisor for Natchitoches A.R.C 127 Airport Road Natchitoches LA 71457 a check in the amount of $3,500 on...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Alexandria hosting ‘Rock the Red’ Independence Day celebration

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is helping patients cut out taking a trip to the pharmacy to get their prescriptions after a hospital stay or visit. Tyler is tracking Invest 95-L moisture on Friday and on Saturday, bringing beneficial rains to Central Louisiana! Details here on this Friday morning!. Town...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Oak Hill's Kylee Johnson

Alexandria hosting ‘Rock the Red’ Independence Day celebration. The City of Alexandria is hosting a Rock the Red Independence Day celebration downtown on July 2. ‘Meds to Beds’: Cabrini Hospital offers new pharmacy program. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT. |. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPJ not to publish July 4

In order for our Natchitoches Parish Journal staff to spend time with family and friends this holiday weekend, we will not have our usual Monday publication. However, our Tuesday publication will arrive in your inbox at its regular time at 6:55 a.m. Remember, if you’re not currently subscribed to receive...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Parish Needs a New Pet Adoption Center and Animal Shelter!

The Parish’s two main animal welfare organizations, Hope for Paws and The Natchitoches Humane Society, are joining forces for a worthy cause – the building of a pet adoption center and animal shelter. This worthy goal was the theme behind an informational meeting held at the LSMSA auditorium Thursday, June 30 (See Documents Attached)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Natchitoches, LA
Society
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – June 30, 2022

A private service will be held on family land where he will be laid to rest in a family cemetery in New Hill, NC with full military honors. A celebration of life will be held on a later date. Geraldine Jones Babers. July 26, 1971 – June 23, 2022.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: Programming, Promotions

POSITION: Assistant – Programming & Promotions Department. DESCRIPTION: Assist in Riverbank/Beau Jardin rentals including communication with City Departments and event coordinators. Perform all clerical and administrative duties as assigned by supervisors, including answering phones, entering requisitions, mailing, copies, etc. Receive visitors and all inquiries concerning Beau Jardin, Main Street promotions, assist with the organization and maintenance of all calendars of scheduled events, websites and social media. Assist in preparation and execution of programs and promotions as needed. Applicant must be available to work nights and weekends for the execution of events as needed.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

New LDWF Agents Come to Sabine and Beauregard Parishes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy graduated its 34th class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge. After six months of training at the academy, 17 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state's natural resources.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Authorities ID Natchitoches man killed in collision in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches Parish man was killed and a Sabine Parish man was injured in a crash involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer rig. Louisiana State Police has identified the deceased as 48-year-old Ronald Williams, of Powhatan. The collision occurred on Louisiana Highway 6 west...
SABINE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knights Of Columbus#Bingo#Charity
kalb.com

‘Meds to Beds’: Cabrini Hospital offers new pharmacy program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital is helping patients cut out taking a trip to the pharmacy to get their prescriptions after a hospital stay or visit. The Christus Pharmacy is now open inside the hospital’s doctor’s building and is available for all patients to fill their...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston’s first makeup studio

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Professional Makeup Artist, Licensed Esthetician (in Louisiana & Texas), Courtnei B. Dunn-Lagarde has officially opened up Blush Makeup Bar LLC the first makeup studio in Ruston. Courtnei’s professional journey began in 2015, when she started her career at MAC Cosmetics. From freelance to assistant manager, she spent 5 years training, learning, and molding […]
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Serious wreck on LA 6, Sabine Parish; expect detour

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to a two-vehicle crash west of Many, La., traffic will be diverted. Highway LA 6 is expected to be closed for several hours. The detour will guide you through Oak Hill Road and Pioneer Road, which will make a loop around the accident’s scene.
SABINE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
lincolnparishjournal.com

RPD seeks resident on welfare concern

Ruston Police Department is asking for help in locating Kojoe D. Albritton, a Ruston resident. Albritton, 39, was last seen in Lincoln Parish on June 25. Anyone with any information regarding Albritton’s whereabouts should contact RPD at 318-255-4141. No other information is available at this time. To report an...
RUSTON, LA
KTAL

2 teens shot at Natchitoches Parish community center

CLARENCE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting at a community center in Clarence late Friday night, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before midnight Friday. While deputies were responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired at the...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KSLA

Authorities identify man killed in crash in Sabine Parish

Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The juvenile is being held on a bond of $790,000. Mayor Perkins urges community to be safe over holiday weekend. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins turned to Facebook to urge everyone to enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend. Authorities tightening enforcement in wake of Smith...
SABINE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Artificial reef deployed in Grand Bayou Reservoir

COUSHATTA - An artificial reef has been established in the Grand Bayou Reservoir with the hope of providing new habitats for deep-water fish. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Thursday morning the reef is composed of nine different structures made of concrete, recycled gas pipe, and sweet gum trees. The trees, LDWF says, will attract fish and promote algae growth, while the plastic will maintain the structure for a long time.
COUSHATTA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating homicide of 65-year-old on Florence Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 65-year-old Alexandria man Tuesday night. According to APD, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive man on Florence Avenue near the intersection with Rapides Avenue. Officers found Richard Bryant, 65, of Alexandria, with a gunshot wound to his neck.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy