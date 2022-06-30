Notice of Death – June 29, 2022

POSITION: Assistant – Programming & Promotions Department. DESCRIPTION: Assist in Riverbank/Beau Jardin rentals including communication with City Departments and event coordinators. Perform all clerical and administrative duties as assigned by supervisors, including answering phones, entering requisitions, mailing, copies, etc. Receive visitors and all inquiries concerning Beau Jardin, Main Street promotions, assist with the organization and maintenance of all calendars of scheduled events, websites and social media. Assist in preparation and execution of programs and promotions as needed. Applicant must be available to work nights and weekends for the execution of events as needed.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO