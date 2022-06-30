ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winn Parish, LA

Notice of Death – June 29, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleService: Friday, July 1 at 2 pm at St. John’s Catholic Church in Many. Service: Friday, July 1 at 10 am at First Baptist...

Natchitoches Parish Needs a New Pet Adoption Center and Animal Shelter!

The Parish’s two main animal welfare organizations, Hope for Paws and The Natchitoches Humane Society, are joining forces for a worthy cause – the building of a pet adoption center and animal shelter. This worthy goal was the theme behind an informational meeting held at the LSMSA auditorium Thursday, June 30 (See Documents Attached)
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
OPPORTUNITY: Programming, Promotions

POSITION: Assistant – Programming & Promotions Department. DESCRIPTION: Assist in Riverbank/Beau Jardin rentals including communication with City Departments and event coordinators. Perform all clerical and administrative duties as assigned by supervisors, including answering phones, entering requisitions, mailing, copies, etc. Receive visitors and all inquiries concerning Beau Jardin, Main Street promotions, assist with the organization and maintenance of all calendars of scheduled events, websites and social media. Assist in preparation and execution of programs and promotions as needed. Applicant must be available to work nights and weekends for the execution of events as needed.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

