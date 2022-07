A suspicious vehicle call Friday led to the arrest of a Princeton, La., man on numerous charges. Ruston Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at The Springs Church on South Barnett Springs Street Saturday. A records check of John Donaho, 35, revealed he was wanted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Department on warrants for a battery of a dating partner and theft of a motor vehicle. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department also held a warrant for Donaho for misdemeanor theft. In a search, a vape pen Donaho said contained THC was found in his pocket.

PRINCETON, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO