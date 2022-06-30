ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie Delays 'Pretty Bitch Music' Album: 'We Not Rushing Art'

By Joe Walker
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie has delayed Pretty Bitch Music after promising fans her debut album would arrive before the summer. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (June 30), the Cali rapper explained why she’s pushing back the project. “Dear Icy Family, these past couple of years have been a growing...

