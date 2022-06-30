This July You Can Hit Up 5 Fun Waterparks Nearest Midland Odessa!
By Leo
KBAT 99.9
3 days ago
There still time before SCHOOL kicks in gear in August! July is here and if you haven't taken the kiddos or family to a waterpark and you want to, here are the nearest ones to Midland Odessa! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather...
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may be 15 to 20 minutes as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes. (truly only joking)
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially the 4th of July weekend and local law enforcement is ready for this weekend. 4th of July weekend isn’t just all about the BBQ, for adults, a BBQ might include an alcoholic drink, so police departments are reminding people to drink responsibly and keep West Texas roads safe for everyone this holiday weekend.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After two years of absence since the pandemic began, the firecracker fandango event is back in downtown odessa. The event will have sections for your little ones to play, and a variety of food trucks to choose from. With big events like this one, planning ahead of...
Bryan and Clint Wilson moved to Odessa in 2020 with one goal in mind, to start a center that offered a safe space for LGBTQ youth and adults in the Permian Basin. In 2020, Bryan and Clint Wilson moved to Odessa from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to start a community center for LGBTQ people in the Permian Basin. The couple set out to create a space where everyone can feel safe and accepted.
Everyone loves to go out to breakfast. Whether it's a weekday early meeting with staff or a client, or a weekend relaxation thing on a Saturday or before or after Church on Sunday... It's always a good time and with great food! So we thought we'd compile OUR list of the top 6 places to go and let you add your favorite place in the comments that we may have missed.
I know we all have our favorites in just about any category you could throw out. Favorite place to grocery shop. Favorite place to get a mani/pedi, get your hair done, boutique, place to grab a sweet tea. I mean the possibilities are endless because we have a lot of good stuff here in Midland and Odessa. And where do many of our favorite places for this or that come from? For me, to be honest I ask around.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Ann Morgan has been found and is now safe with her family. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Friday. Morgan, 16, had last been seen on May 22, 2022. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
Get ready for Firecracker Fandango's big 4thof July celebration in Odessa! After being gone for the past 2 years, the festivities are back!. Here are fun facts you need to know to prepare for this weekend!. •1 HAPPENS SATURDAY JULY 2ND AND ITS FREE!. The event happens Saturday July 2nd...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Chambers of Commerce is hosting its Star-Spangled Salute celebration this weekend and organizers have been preparing for the event for quite some time. “It’s been a good, long-standing tradition for the city, and it’s a great day for everyone to come together and to celebrate America’s independence at a […]
I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
Here are some restaurants in Midland and Odessa that give you free food or discounts on your birthday. Gives you a free dessert for joining their eFamily. Gives you a $5 off coupon for your birthday. Jason's Deli. Gives you a $5 gift card on your birthday. Abuelo's. Free dessert...
We Talked To Comedian Steve Trevino This Morning About... Does his wife still steal McDonald's french fries?. Steve Trevino grew up in Portland, Texas and began his comedy career at the age of 19. He opened up for Carlos Mencia and eventually worked on his show. That was at the beginning of his career and since then has had TV specials, Concerts, and been featured on Streaming services as well as produced comedy specials. He now does a podcast with his wife who he refers to as 'Captain Evil".
It's that time of year again where the roads are a nightmare and not just because so many people here in West Texas can't drive... It's the added fun of road construction! The latest project we JUST ran into traveling to Odessa from the radio station's studios at 1788 and 191 in Midland-are the trucks and crane offloading concrete barriers to block traffic in the westbound lanes of 191, causing traffic to bottleneck into one lane just past the interchange headed towards Odessa, with the offloading right now occurring on 191 in front of La Hacienda. The orange cones sending you to the left lane begin just after the 1788 and 191 interchanges so you do have time to get over. Probably a great idea if you can to use an alternate route to get to Odessa from Midland-at least today til they get done setting these barriers in place for the project about to get underway. Otherwise, plan on slowing down, stopping at times, and waiting.
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) A recent increase in supermarket shoplifting isn’t unique to West Texas, and both economic and law enforcement experts believe the recent record-breaking inflation is the main reason behind it. “There has been an increase in some theft. (There’s been) a lot of first-time people with the shoplifting,” said Brian Helmers, a manager […]
What started out as a catering and food truck business is turning into something more permanent. Currently under construction in between Tommy's Express Car Wash and the Dollar General location on Faudree Road in Odessa, is Brantley Creek Barbeque! West Texans have enjoyed original flavors created by the owners at special events over the past 6 years, the time is coming for their permanent home to open in the booming business district around Faudree rd.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It’s Fourth of July weekend. And multiple West Texas cities are planning firework shows. One is The Star-Spangled Salute in downtown Midland. The event will be at Centennial Park from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Over 10,000 people are expected in Centennial Park throughout the day...
MIDLAND, Texas — The Yzarra family is all smiles now that every member is reunited. This family was left panicking on Tuesday after their two dogs got out. That's when their pursuit for their pups started. “He goes on my bicycle; my husband goes running. I go in the...
ODESSA, Texas (KIMD/KPEJ)- A local chef and restaurant owner said he and his team will feed breakfast to local children and families this weekend. Chef Alejandro Barrientos, who is no stranger to serving his community, said he will offer breakfast this Sunday, July 5, to anyone in need. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., you […]
Since the 4th of July falls on a Monday this year many of this year's events are happening over the weekend, starting Friday. The Midland Rockhounds are kicking off Independence festivities Friday, July 1st, and will continue throughout the weekend. The Rockhounds will have fireworks after each game this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a truck) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
Comments / 2