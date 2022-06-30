ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

WARRANT ISSUED FOR RICHMOND BUSINESSMAN

1017thepoint.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond businessman is being featured Thursday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Matt Jennings appears on the department’s...

1017thepoint.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Mont Co. Sheriff to hold an OVI checkpoint tonight

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will be conducting OVI sobriety checkpoints from 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, a media release said. >>Dayton OSHP: Don’t get behind the wheel impaired this Fourth of July weekend.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

REPORT OF A STABBING OVERNIGHT

An emergency call of a stabbing prompted requests to Richmond law enforcement agencies to respond overnight. The incident occurred on the Richmond Avenue bridge. Medics and police arrived and reports were the victim suffered an arm wound and the suspects fled the scene with officers pursuing. No additional information has been released as to the condition of the victim or the suspects.
WDTN

Troy woman killed in Darke County motorcycle crash

Crews responded to the crash on the 6500 block of US Route 36 east of Covington around 11:50 p.m. William Moore, 31, of Fletcher, reportedly was driving west on US 36 when he and his passenger, Mackenzie Smith, 23, of Troy, traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE TURNS INTO STAND-OFF

Connersville police responded to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday and were advised that the suspect, James G Zervos the third of Batesville, was also wanted out of several other jurisdictions with felony arrest warrants. Upon arrival, two females exited and confirmed that Zervos was inside, but after several commands, he refused to exit the home. Police searched the home and suspected that Zervos had climbed into the attic and barricaded himself there. The Connersville Police Department SWAT team was called in and after approximately 2 1/2 house and several attempts to talk the suspect out of the attic, officers went up and located him hiding in the flooring. Zervos was taken into custody, transported to Reid Hospital-Connersville and then lodged in the Fayette County Jail on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, as well as, warrant charges out of Decatur County and Cherokee County, Georgia.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
County
Wayne County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Wayne County, IN
Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
1017thepoint.com

FRANKLIN COUNTY ASKING FOR HELP FINDING PERSONS

The Franklin County Sheriff’s department has identified two persons of interest in connection with a recent series of vehicle break-ins and are asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Dustin A. Hurley and 31-year-old Amanda Ziegler, both of Columbus, Indiana. The pair was last seen driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Impala. Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Callers can remain anonymous.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Businessman
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED NEAR VAIL ELEMENTARY

An emergency call of shots fired in the area of Vail Elementary school last night. Richmond police officers responded and reports are that one hispanic male was placed into custody. The emergency call prompted requests for EMS as well, but no additional information as to the condition of the suspect was made available. This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Police tower falls, fairgrounds damaged in Rushville storms

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A communications tower fell onto the Rushville Police Department, and trees were downed during the Rush County Fair as a storm moved through the area Friday night, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency. A photo from Ryan Cameron showed the police department’s tower...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Woman sentenced in child battery case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN — A woman convicted last month of Level 6 felony Battery on a Child by a Franklin County jury received an 18-month sentence this week. 51-year-old Lynn Allbrook was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Clay Kellerman to six months in the Franklin County Security Center followed by a year on probation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton early Sunday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of Auburn Avenue on the reports of shots fired in the area around 5:40 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 dead after motorcycle...
DAYTON, OH
meigsindypress.com

Three in Custody for Alleged ”Large Quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine”

POMEROY, Ohio – Three people are in custody following an multi-agency interdiction operation for alleged drug activity. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force along with officers from the Middleport Police Department and deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interdiction operation near the Meigs and Gallia County line along State Route 7. Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force received information regarding three individuals that were allegedly traveling to Dayton, Ohio from Middleport to pick up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters were called to a Downtown parking garage where a vehicle fell off the second level of the structure Saturday. The parking garage is near the Cincinnati Enquirer building. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man sentenced in 2006 Miami University rape case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who pleaded guilty in the 2006 rape investigation of a Miami University student was sentenced on Thursday. Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 59, pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022, to charges of rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and gun specifications, the prosecutor’s office said.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy