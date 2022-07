Los Angeles officials collected nearly 700 pounds of fireworks as part of a buyback program at Brand Park in Mission Hills on Saturday. The event, organized by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez for the second year in a row, was organized in response to community concerns about fires amid severe drought and historically dry conditions. She said the buyback brought about a third more illegal fireworks than last year’s event, during which officials collected £514.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO