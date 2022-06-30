ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent shooting in Kankakee

By Evelyn Holmes
 4 days ago

The three men found apparently shot to death in a home in Kankakee Wednesday have been identified.

Kankakee police said late Wednesday night that Kyle M. Washington, 25, of Kankakee; Deontay M. Tyler, 24, of Kankakee; and Malcolm D. Murray, 27 of Kankakee were killed.

Investigators said a relative called police about 2 p.m. Wednesday after going to a two-flat home in the 600-block of West Merchant Street Wednesday afternoon and finding the three men dead inside the upstairs apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Responding officers then called for backup.

"Our officers secured the scene today and we did not enter the house until we knew that Illinois State Police took over the investigation," said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Investigators believe a shooting happened sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Kankakee police then requested the help of Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

"There needs to be justice. We need justice served for the crimes that were committed in that house," said Banicka Moore, an aunt of one of the victims. "What I'm feeling now is confused."

Friends and relatives of at least one of the men who lived in the home said the victim was 24 and well-liked.

"He was a good kid. He was a great basketball player. He was a real athletic kid. I don't understand what all this is about," said a friend who asked to only be identified as Margarita.

No one seems to know what happened in the home, or who killed the men.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.

Related
1 killed in Little Village hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said. Police responded to the 3200-block of South Pulaski Road at about 3:35 a.m. and found a man unresponsive in the middle of the street. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Police: Three men found dead in northern Illinois home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol...
Chicago shooting: 5 wounded in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens Monday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred while the victims were standing outside at about 12:13 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Martin Luther King Drive, police said. A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the arm...
wjol.com

Authorities ID Three Men Found Dead In Kankakee Home

Authorities are revealing the names of all three men found shot to death in Kankakee. Officials say the discovery was made Wednesday in a home in the 600-block of West Merchant Street. The victims were identified as Kyle Washington-Haynes, Deontay Tyler, and Malcolm Murray. The incident is under investigation.
2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.  
Police investigate after 3 men found dead in Illinois home

Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol officers checked the residence...
Man, 26, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Englewood Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:43 p.m., the 26-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a suspect who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.
Chicago man accused of shooting 2 people in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting two people in South Chicago in May. Joshua Lacy, 29, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal. On May 1, police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in...
3 men found shot to death inside Kankakee home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Three men were found shot dead inside a Kankakee home on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to an apartment the 600 block of West Merchant Street. The bodies of three male victims were discovered, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. Police believe they were shot overnight. They were identified as 25-year-old […]
