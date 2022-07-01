ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following Supreme Court ruling

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1uoh_0gQdt8ke00

New York lawmakers planned to vote Thursday on legislation seeking to limit the proliferation of firearms in public after the Supreme Court gutted the state's century-old handgun licensing law.

The state is overhauling its rules for carrying guns after the court decided that ordinary citizens had a right to arm themselves in public for self-defense, something the state limited in the past mostly to people working in law enforcement or security.

New rules being rushed through an emergency session of the Legislature would allow many more gun owners to apply for a license to carry a concealed weapon, but would seek to set new restrictions on where firearms can be carried.

Lawmakers and Hochul's staff were still hammering out specifics Thursday night, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, a Democrat from Brooklyn, said.

"We're continuing to have serious discussions because the implications are hard to overstate. We want to ensure we are doing this in a constitutional way, in a way that comports with the court's opinion," Myrie said at a press conference in New York's State Capitol. "We're just trying to close the loop on some details."

One provision, proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, would ban people from carrying firearms into places of business unless owners put up signage saying guns are welcome.

New York would be the first state to pass such a rule, according to David Pucino, deputy chief counsel at Giffords Law Center. In states where carrying guns is more common, businesses that want to keep guns out are usually required to post signs indicating weapons aren't allowed.

New York would also set new requirements for obtaining a handgun permit, including mandating 15 hours of in-person fire range training. The Legislature is also primed to enact new rules around firearm storage in homes and vehicles.

Gun advocate groups are critical of the new proposed restrictions, saying some of them infringe on the rights upheld by the Supreme Court.

Hochul and fellow Democrats also plan on compiling a list of "sensitive places" where the average person will be banned from carrying firearms, including hospitals, schools and public transportation.

Other provisions require background checks for all purchases of ammunition for guns that require a permit, and bar people with a history of dangerous behavior from getting handgun permits.

ALSO READ | Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in NYC, NY, NJ and CT

The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 49

William R Williams Jr
4d ago

So she is basically making all of NY a sensitive area which the SCOTUS already said she couldn’t do. No one is going to post a sign saying guns welcomed here. All she is doing is stalling.

Reply(9)
28
Thomas Mallette
4d ago

At this point make any law you want I need ammo no problem skip over to another state,conceal carry is just that it is concealed so it’s not seen in public so you have no way of knowing when I have a pistol on me or not.They want to close loophole News flash there always loopholes

Reply(1)
12
Nick Taverna
4d ago

Hochal does not understand the overall problem. carrying a Firearm helps all that are in an establishment. just like s school. The responsible individual will protect the people. if he gets to shoot the perpetrator he or she should be given a medal. If they kill a criminal they should get a bounty reward. Saves the County and state all the lawyer and court costs. reward should be substantial.

Reply(1)
19
Related
New York Culture

New York Imposes New Ban on Guns in Public Places after Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States recently struck down the state-imposed restrictions on carrying guns in a 6-3 vote, with Republican justices in the majority. New York's ban on having concealed firearms outside of the home is no longer applicable, and the same applies to Maryland's and other five states' ban on military-style assault rifles. This law was enacted in 2012 after the mass shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The full text of the Supreme Court's ruling can be found here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

NY lawmakers approve new legislation on handgun restrictions

NEW YORK — New York lawmakers approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Times Square a Gun-Free Zone Under NY's Overhauled New Handgun Rules

New York’s legislature approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after passing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Rights#U S Supreme Court#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Democrat
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY
WETM 18 News

LIST: Where New York is poised to ban concealed guns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In response to a Supreme Court ruling striking down New York’s restrictive gun laws, Democratic state lawmakers are on the verge of making it nearly geographically impossible to lawfully carry a concealed weapon, especially in New York City. The State Assembly and Senate have come up with a list of “sensitive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Pleasantville Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban Adopted Into Law

After two years of discussions, a village-wide survey and three contentious public hearings, the Pleasantville Village Board voted unanimously last week to ban the use of fuel-powered leaf blowers from May 15 to Sept. 30. The new law will go into effect May 15, 2023. Electric plug-in and battery-operated leaf...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyChesCo

NY Bagel Company Owner Sentenced to Prison for Scamming Prospective Franchisees Out of Over $2 Million

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division announced that Joseph Smith, 57, formerly of Fishkill, New York, was sentenced this week to three years and six months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,100,450 in restitution by Unites States District Court Judge Gerald J. Pappert for his scheme to defraud prospective franchisees of more than $2.1 million, collectively.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy