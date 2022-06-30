ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milaca, MN

Milaca Family Reunited with Lost Cat After Six Years

By Abbey
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Six years is a long time for anyone or anything to be gone. A family in Milaca has been reunited with their sweet 19-year-old kitty after he went missing six years ago. The Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud shared this amazing story on their Facebook page on June...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Cindi Hills Of Aitkin Wins Dream Getaway 63

Congratulations to Cindi Hills from Aitkin - The winner of Dream Getaway 63. We called Cindi bright and early Friday morning, July 1st, to let her know she won the trip of a lifetime. She said she has been trying to win for quite some time and thinks that she will take her husband and best friends to Hawaii for her 50th birthday, because "She deserves to be on the beach for her 50th." Cindi, we totally agree!
AITKIN, MN
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Milaca, MN
City
Jordan, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Pets & Animals
Milaca, MN
Lifestyle
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
FOX 21 Online

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Milaca Family Reunited#Inuyasha#Pictures
103.7 THE LOON

Adopt Redford, He Needs A Home And Best Friend

Meet Redford! This dog has been selected to receive a FREE initial training consult with Prodigy Pups Training Dog Training. A generous donor for Kira's Fund will cover the cost of this consult with the goal of keeping dogs and their adopters happy and content through professional training. This handsome...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Choose a Tree in Minnesota Instead of a Tombstone for your loved one

I've heard of people giving a tree to plant instead of an actual plant or flowers when giving something to someone who has lost a loved one. That still seems like a great idea. But how about this... instead of burying your loved one in a cemetery and marking it with a tombstone, choose a tree in a beautiful place to remember your loved one. That way you can visit a forest with a tree marked for them instead of going to a cemetery. This can be so much more peaceful, and beautiful.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Driver Hospitalized After Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield in Crow Wing County

A driver was hospitalized today after items from another driver’s trailer went through his windshield near Ironton in Crow Wing County. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer westbound on Highway 210 in Irondale Township when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Food Shelf Challenge This Month

ST. CLOUD - This month, you can help Catholic Charities Food Shelf in St. Cloud win the food shelf challenge. Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has announced they’ll match a portion of all donations in July to help end food insecurity in the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy