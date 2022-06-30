Milaca Family Reunited with Lost Cat After Six Years

I've heard of people giving a tree to plant instead of an actual plant or flowers when giving something to someone who has lost a loved one. That still seems like a great idea. But how about this... instead of burying your loved one in a cemetery and marking it with a tombstone, choose a tree in a beautiful place to remember your loved one. That way you can visit a forest with a tree marked for them instead of going to a cemetery. This can be so much more peaceful, and beautiful.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO