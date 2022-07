Motorhead and Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee is seen playing a midair solo in a commercial for a new line of Volvo trucks. Dee – who owns a license to operate heavy-goods vehicles – performed what Volvo called “the possibly highest-ever drum solo” in one ad, while also appearing in two other clips. In one, he shows driver development manager Tatu Ljokkoi his 1981 paperwork before taking the wheel of an FH model vehicle. In the other, he demonstrates the level of control the FMX model offers by trying to nudge the truck against a bass guitar without knocking it over.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO