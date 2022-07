KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Affordable housing and career training will get a boost in Kalamazoo, as part of the State of Michigan 2023 fiscal year budget passed Thursday. Senator Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) says next year’s budget includes $1 million for construction of owner-occupied housing units in the Northside Neighborhood of Kalamazoo and to support career training courses offered at the Northside Association for Community Development.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO