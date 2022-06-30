COVID doubled costs for improvements at Barnstable Little League site

I am a pediatric nurse and today we had a teenage boy who came in for some depression concerns and he wrote on the back of a paper his thoughts about his life and how he has been feeling. Concerns I struggle with everyday thinking if my soon to be teenager feels things like this about his life. So I broke down in tears because these are the things he can’t express to his mom but needs to express them this way so someone can see. So when I left work I walked out and turned to talk to my friend and seen this hanging heart. I searched the site and read the meaning behind the quilted hearts and I broke down again because I definitely needed this. So when my son got home I told him the story, showed him the site and told him if he ever feels this way to talk to mom dad or someone because he is very important to a lot of people who love and care about him very much! Thank you so much for this 💗

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO