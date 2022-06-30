ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID doubled costs for improvements at Barnstable Little League site

Barnstable Patriot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE — The Barnstable Little League is facing a big challenge in its efforts to raise $250,000 before the next season starts to improve its facilities. To create a real ballpark atmosphere and to build a Little League organization similar to others across the state, the Barnstable Little League plans to...

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
Clambake in the Works for Francis Farm

After a long absence, a clambake might be held at Francis Farm again. The Town Events Committee plans to hold the event on August 20. “Now that some of the town offices have moved here, it’s a great opportunity to bring the people of the community together,” said Dave LeComte, chairman of the committee.
Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape

HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks...
Fall River, MA USA

I am a pediatric nurse and today we had a teenage boy who came in for some depression concerns and he wrote on the back of a paper his thoughts about his life and how he has been feeling. Concerns I struggle with everyday thinking if my soon to be teenager feels things like this about his life. So I broke down in tears because these are the things he can’t express to his mom but needs to express them this way so someone can see. So when I left work I walked out and turned to talk to my friend and seen this hanging heart. I searched the site and read the meaning behind the quilted hearts and I broke down again because I definitely needed this. So when my son got home I told him the story, showed him the site and told him if he ever feels this way to talk to mom dad or someone because he is very important to a lot of people who love and care about him very much! Thank you so much for this 💗
Hingham fireworks cancelled for 4th year

HINGHAM, Mass. — The sights and sounds of the 4th exploded over Worcester on Thursday night. But dark skies and silence are all that will be seen and heard in Hingham tonight after the town had to cancel the 4th of July fireworks for the 4th straight year!. “Disappointed...
Mashpee - Wakeby Pond Advisory

As we enter our annual homecoming weekend, it is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our water continues to degrade to the point that it is unsafe to swim in. Please read the notice below. Let us keep this in mind as we honor the four directions at Powwow.
'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
Innovative Septic System Monitoring Begins

Always seeking to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of its work to protect and clean up Buzzards Bay, the Buzzards Bay Coalition recently began testing new technology that should do just that. Conventional septic systems are the largest source of nitrogen pollution to many of our harbors and coves. Replacing...
Fisherman Overboard Between New Bedford and Martha’s Vineyard

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a fisherman who went overboard somewhere off the coast of Martha's Vineyard early Friday morning. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel said crew members called in the emergency at 1:39 a.m. Friday, after three crewmembers on the fishing vessel Susan Rose realized the last time they had seen their fourth crewman was around midnight.
Bud’s to repay $33k in taken tips

The town’s first retail cannabis shop has agreed to repay more than $33,000 in tips that it improperly kept from employees at its Abington and Worcester locations. Bud’s Goods & Provisions and its CEO, Alex Mazin, were cited by the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for breaking a state law that prohibits employers from taking any portion of tips given to retail staff.
Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
Massachusetts town voted the best place to bike

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown was voted the most bikeable city in the country by PeopleForBikes. PeopleForBikes, in conjunction with Trek Bicycle, published their findings from a year of research in a guide ranking 1,058 cities and towns for biking in the United States. For 2022 the two organizations have named the top three bikeable cities as Provincetown, Massachusetts; Davis, California; and Fayette, Missouri.
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
Crewless robotic Mayflower ship reaches Plymouth Rock

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has landed near Plymouth Rock. The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline Thursday, more than 400 years after its namesake's historic journey from England.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Barnstable County, 54 cases reported

According to the state Department of Public Health’s daily report on Thursday, there were 1,915 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, for a total of 1,765,659 since the pandemic began. There were also 140 new probable cases of coronavirus, for a total of 159,043 statewide. The DPH said...
AG Healey Offers Tips on Summer’s High Electricity Rates

HYANNIS – Attorney General is launching a new education campaign to share resources with the public as record high electricity rates take effect this summer. Effective on July 1, basic service rates for customers in Eversource’s eastern division will rise roughly 30% compared to rates from last summer.
Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
