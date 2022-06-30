ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont, IL

Powerball winner! $366.7 million winning lottery ticket sold in Vermont for June 29 jackpot

geneseorepublic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Powerball numbers have been drawn for the Wednesday, June 29 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $366.7 million, with a cash option of $208.4 million. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 8, 40, 49, 58, and 63, and the Powerball is 14. The Power Play was 3X....

www.geneseorepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Texas Lottery#2022 Powerball
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Jake Wells

New stimulus check coming your way

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

