Boston, MA

How to prepare dogs, pets for July 4th holiday fireworks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Fireworks are a beloved part of Fourth of July celebrations, but that can mean bad news for dog owners. Many dogs become scared and anxious when it comes to the booms and cracks. Dogs that are...

whdh.com

Dressed-up dogs strut their stuff in patriotic Pooch Parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Downtown Crossing went to the dogs on Sunday. Dozens of pups walked the streets in costume for the Patriotic Pooch Parade, part of Boston Harborfest. Nearly 40 dogs competed in Best in Show, Best Team, Most Creative and Most Patriotic categories. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Preparing your pets for Fourth of July fireworks

DEDHAM, Mass. — Paige Sawyer has a July 4th game plan for her 15-year-old dog Lucille Bluth. "She doesn't care for fireworks," Sawyer said. "We have tried pretty much any kind of medication there is out there because she shakes a lot. My concern is her well-being, her health."
DEDHAM, MA
mommypoppins.com

Free Things to Do This July in Boston with Kids

Boston families are always on the lookout for fun summer activities, and parents are usually keeping an eye out for a bargain. Luckily, the city and surrounding areas offer plenty of opportunities to make memories this July without spending a small fortune. From the city to the seashore, these free things to do this July in Boston with kids are sure to please.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pre-pandemic tourist crowds in Boston for Fourth of July

BOSTON — Despite high gas prices, inflation and lingering COVID-19 concerns, Boston tourism businesses are reporting their best Fourth of July in years. You can see a difference and and hear a difference this year just by walking through the Boston harbor front, as city tourism bounces back from a few tough years.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Cape Cod Butterflies Fluttering for Guests Once Again

After closing due to the Covid pandemic, Butterflies of Cape Cod is finally welcoming guests again for the first time in two years. The only butterfly habitat on the SouthCoast opens its doors today and should remain full of fluttering for the entire summer. People have been patiently waiting for...
FALL RIVER, MA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Fall River, MA USA

I am a pediatric nurse and today we had a teenage boy who came in for some depression concerns and he wrote on the back of a paper his thoughts about his life and how he has been feeling. Concerns I struggle with everyday thinking if my soon to be teenager feels things like this about his life. So I broke down in tears because these are the things he can’t express to his mom but needs to express them this way so someone can see. So when I left work I walked out and turned to talk to my friend and seen this hanging heart. I searched the site and read the meaning behind the quilted hearts and I broke down again because I definitely needed this. So when my son got home I told him the story, showed him the site and told him if he ever feels this way to talk to mom dad or someone because he is very important to a lot of people who love and care about him very much! Thank you so much for this 💗
FALL RIVER, MA
millburysutton.com

Views: Vintage Millbury -- Think pink, or yellow or brown

Can you picture the Asa Waters painted pink? Most people don’t realize that the Asa Waters Mansion has been painted several different colors throughout its existence, usually based on the fashion trends of the day. In 1998, an exterior paint study was performed utilizing original paint chips, albeit very...
MILLBURY, MA
#Dog
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet Joker!

Meet Joker! This goofy boy lives up to his name. Joker is tons of fun and sure to put a smile on your face! At this point ‘Sit’ is the only trick Joker knows. Eager to please and a sucker for attention, Joker is hoping to find a home with someone creative who can teach him more tricks and reward him with lots of treats. Joker is still learning how to walk on leash without pulling, and how to greet other dogs in a calm manner. With loads of puppy-like energy, this young boy would love to find a home with a yard where he can run in the sun and relax in the shade. Because of Joker’s overly enthusiastic nature when greeting people and during play, a home without young children will be the most fun for him at this time.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Magazine

This Somerville Couple Hosted Their Dream Nuptials at Olio in Peabody

The two teachers customized Jewish traditions to involve both families on their big day. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. For teachers Jessie Belfer and Rose Barrett, rescheduling a wedding during a...
PEABODY, MA
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Rescued baby swans "doing well" after parents euthanized

BOSTON - Baby swans living in Boston are safe after their parents got sick and had to be euthanized.Animal control officers rescued all five little swans from the Esplanade Wednesday. Their parents had shown signs of the highly contagious bird flu.The cygnets are just a few weeks old. Four out of five are doing very well, and one has a significant foot injury. But they are all "resting comfortably together" at the Cape Wildlife Center.The hope is to release the baby swans back to the Esplanade when they are big enough. They are currently being isolated as researchers await testing for avian flu. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, July 5: A Walk in the Park

Frederick Law Olmsted’s landscape designs include New York’s Central Park, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and of course, Boston’s Emerald Necklace. In honor of Olmsted’s 200th birthday we’re celebrating his achievements – visiting his home studio in Brookline and touring a private, Olmsted-designed estate that has been perfectly preserved. We also learn about Olmsted’s belief that parks are essential to democracy, and should always be free and open to all.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Out on Boston harbor, a tale of a whale watch

There’s a rare, enchanted moment naturalist Laura Lilly hopes for whenever she leads a whale watch — when a whale gets close enough and looks right at the boat, gazing at the people who came to marvel at it. “We've seen breaching, we've seen open mouth feeding, all...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'I would take it': Boston travelers react to Delta's $10K offer to passengers on overbooked flight

BOSTON — Amid growing concerns about travel delays and cancellations during Fourth of July weekend comes word of a jaw-dropping offer from one U.S. airline. Last week, a Delta Air Lines flight from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, was overbooked. In order to resolve the issue, Delta reportedly offered passengers on that flight $10,000 each to get bumped to a different flight.
BOSTON, MA

