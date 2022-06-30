ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Stormy end to the work week

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Thunderstorms are moving through SWFL Thursday evening and will be likely again on Friday.

Rain will come to an end as we go past sunset, giving way to a fairly quiet night. Lows will settle into the middle 70s.

Friday will start off pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm up quickly giving way to the lower 90s after lunchtime. The sea breeze will set up soon after and close to the coastline before spreading out. Thunderstorm chances continue through the evening.

With recent heavy rains across the area and the saturated ground, localized flooding will be possible in any of the heavier storms. Use caution on the roads during the evening commute.

This stormy pattern will hold as we head into the holiday weekend, with morning sun and widespread afternoon storms. By Sunday and July 4th Monday rain chances will fall a bit, but we’ll still be a couple of storms each afternoon. Highs will hold in the lower 90s.

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center continues to track ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone 2’ in the south Caribbean sea. This disturbance is expected to become tropical storm Bonnie as it races toward Central America, making landfall there Friday. It will stay well to the south of FL and the United States.

There is another disturbance east of Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 that will take a more northerly track into the Caribbean later this week. It remains disorganized, and significant development is not expected with it.

Lastly, the NHC is also monitoring a non-tropical low in the western Gulf of Mexico. It has a short window of opportunity to become a tropical depression prior to moving onshore in Texas tonight into early tomorrow morning. Regardless it is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Texas and Louisiana through the weekend.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
