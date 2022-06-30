Bill Cosby Throwing 'Healthy' Dinner Soirée With Close Friends & Family To Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary Of Overturned Conviction

Mega

Bill Cosby has a lot to celebrate, especially on June 30. Radar can reveal that the 84-year-old comedian and his wife, Camille , will be hosting a "big" dinner soirée to commemorate the first anniversary of his conviction getting overturned.

Cosby's longtime rep, Andrew Wyatt , told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Cosby and Camille's anniversary shindig will go down on Thursday from the privacy of their New York City home with their closest friends and family.

But don't expect Cosby to feast on anything fattening. This outlet can reveal Camille has the comedian on a "food transfusion," meaning he's on a strict healthy diet.

Wyatt dished about the dinner menu, laughing that Camille has their dinner guests adopting Cosby's clean lifestyle. RadarOnline.com is told the actor, Camille, Wyatt, and the rest of the gang will feast on "baked fish and chicken" at his celebration dinner.

The party won't be the only way Cosby will ring in one year after being freed from prison.

We've learned he will be breaking his silence about being vacated by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court by releasing a never-before-heard interview with radio personality Frankie Darcell .

"Many along with the media will ask why are you speaking now,” Cosby told Darcell in a preview of his interview, seen by this outlet. “Hope and inspiration comes to my mind when I think of those men that will never be left behind nor forgotten by me. Many of them called me their hero but they really became my hero."

The interview will air in full on Wyatt's Instagram page at 8 AM ET on Thursday.

Cosby shared a photo of himself smiling just one day before his first anniversary of being a free man. Wearing a yellow silk shirt while sitting on his couch, the former Cosby Show actor flashed his signature grin and looked happier than ever.

"After two years and 10 months fighting for my life and the truth - one year of freedom home with my family sure looks good on me (At least that’s what my wife says)," he joked in the caption.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cosby was released from prison on June 30, 2021, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

The comedian — once known as "America's Dad" — served more than two years in state prison after being convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 for an incident involving Temple University employee Andrea Constand .