Maryland Weather: Sunny & Warm

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The blue skies are back today!

All this sunshine will send temperatures soaring into the low 90s.

Humidity is still minimal, but that changes overnight.

Our Friday morning will be warm and muggy, with out-the-door temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By the afternoon, it will be downright hot and sticky with heat index values nearing triple digits.

Showers and storms become a possibility Friday night, with scattered storms likely on Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible.

While there are more chances for afternoon storms on Sunday and Independence Day, they are much lower.

Most of us will likely stay dry for the Fourth of July with just a small chance for a stray pop up shower or thunderstorm.

Parades, picnics and fireworks should all go off without any weather issues.

It will be bright, hot and humid, though, so stay hydrated and take breaks in the A/C while you celebrate!

Highs will be in the upper 80s, which means temperatures in the low 80s for fireworks festivities.

